Lady Antlers rally to overcome Pieper 8-6

SAN ANTONIO – A four run rally in the top of the seventh inning propelled the Lady Antlers past Comal Pieper 8-6 Tuesday, April 18, presenting Tivy its second straight 26-5A softball victory.
Tivy trailed 2-1 after two innings, led 3-2 after three, and found itself tied 4-4 after the fourth. The Warriors took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth in an attempt to split with Tivy which already owned a 10-2 win when the two teams met in Kerrville.
Kenley Tackett ripped three hits for Tivy, Kyra Wheatfall rapped two, and one apiece were from Leilah Rodriguez, Jordyn Joy, Nezi Chinchilla, and Mia Estrada.
Wheatfall scored two runs, and one each came when Joy, Ryleigh Barney, Tackett, Rodriguez, Estrada, and Riley Dill crossed the plate.
Wheatfall, Barney, Tackett, and Dill stole two bases apiece in the game where Tivy totaled nine in all. The other theft was courtesy of Chinchilla.
Joy did allow nine hits, but struckout 13 Warriors, walked four in seven innings, and was nicked for five earned runs
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v COMAL PIEPER
Tuesday, April 18
R H E
TIVY – 1 0 2 1 0 0 4 -- 8 9 2
PIEPER -- 1 1 0 2 2 0 0 -- 6 9 6
DBL: Jordyn Joy, Kyra Wheatfall
SB: Ryleigh Barney (2), Wheatfall (2), Kenley Tackett (2), Riley Dill (2), Nezi Chinchilla
LP: Jordyn Joy (7 innings, 9 hits, 13 K’s, 5 earned runs, 4 walks)
