Hawks defang Cobras 76-30

Our Lady of the Hills defanged the Cobras from San Antonio Keystone 76-30 Tuesday at Callioux Gymnasium when the Hawks got their second win of their TAPPS district basketball competition.
The Hawks are 2-1 against the league and 11-10 overall.
The game began as a rout when the Hawks ripped off eight straight points and led 8-0 with less than two minutes into the first quarter. Keystone levied a sneak-in layup and three-pointer to creep within 8-5 and trailed by just six with 3:16 left in the opening period.
“Successful teams do the things that unsuccessful teams do not do, and at times in the first quarter and half we were not executing like we need to,” said OLH head coach Stuart Schultz.
OLH did take control in the final three minutes of the first quarter and opened up a 25-8 margin on the Cobras (0-8, 0-2) and extended that to 36-8 after five minutes of action in the second quarter.
Keystone parlayed a pair of treys with some free throws and two-pointers to outscore OLH 13-1 in a span of 2:30 to trail 37-21 at halftime.
“We were giving up layups, not defending well and rushing shots when we had the ball. We were finally more patient in the second half when we passed, assisted and stayed in control,” said coach Schultz.
Evidence of tweaking at halftime showed up immediately in the third quarter when the Hawks blew past the Cobras 24-3, and controlled the tempo 15-6 in the fourth when every healthy player on OLH’s roster saw floor time.
“Our second group of guys did well and actually executed some things well in the first half that our starters got to see from the bench, which is what helped us in the second,” said coach Schultz.
Sam Ibarra led the Hawks with 21 points and shared steals honors with Hudson White when each managed three.
Daniel Schultz went for 13 points, eight rebounds, dished five assists and had two steals.
Eight points were by Treves Hyde, seven from Michael Barraza, six by Austin McDorman, five each from Jacob Mein and Dallen Herndon, four apiece by Carsen Gibbens and Jacob Peak, two from White and one from Thomas Taylor.
Mein matched Schultz’s eight boards, while Hyde, Gibbens and McDorman all had a pair of steals.
The Hawks host San Antonio Castle Hills when second round district action begins Friday, Feb. 4. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
OLH v SA KEYSTONE – JAN 25
OLH 25 12 24 15 (76)
KEYSTONE 8 13 3 6 (30)
OLH Sam Ibarra 9-1-0-21, Daniel Schultz 6-0-1-13, Treves Hyde 4-0-0-8, Michael Barraza 2-1-0-7, Austin McDorman 3-0-0-6, Jacob Mein 1-0-2-5, Dallen Herndon 1-1-0-5, Carsen Gibbens 2-0-0-4, Jacob Peak 2-0-0-4, Hudson White 0-0-2-2, Thomas Taylor 0-0-1-1
KEYSTONE Tavi 1-5-4-21, Sari 2-0-1-5, Matlas 0-1-0-3, Griffin 0-0-1-1
Halftime: OLH 37, Keystone 21
3 Pointers: OLH Ibarra (1), Barraza (1), Herndon (1); Keystone Tavi (4), Matlas (1)
FT: OLH 13-6 (46.1-percent); Keystone 13-6 (46.1- percent)
