SU earns SCAC championship, secures spot in NCAA Tournament

The Schreiner Unviversity men’s basketball team earned a trip to “The Dance,” by securing the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship last week with a 69-67 upset win over Trinity University.
The win gave the Mountaineers an automatic bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament, taking on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the opening round of the NCAA D-III tournament on Friday March 3.
The Mountaineers’ miracle run ended in the first round with Schreiner being edged by Mary Hardin Baylor 81-78 in a hard-fought game.
The halftime score was 36-34 and Mary Hardin Baylor’s Kyle Wright drained a three-pointer buzzer-beater to eliminate the Mountaineers from the tournament.
According to SCAC press, Schreiner’s SCAC championship and NCAA qualification marked the first time a five seed team ever won the SCAC tournament.
The Mountaineers completed a miraculous run in the SCAC Championship in which they had to win the final game of their regular season to even qualify for their post-season run.
Entering the SCAC tournament as the fifth seed, Schreiner began by knocking off fourth seed, Colorado College, on a buzzer-beater from sophomore point guard, Beau Cervantes.
In the semi-final round, the Mountaineers pulled off the shocker of the tournament by beating top seed, University of St. Thomas, handing them their first conference loss of the season.
Finally, the underdog story got its happy ending as Schreiner defeated second seed, Trinity University, on their home court and were crowned the 2023 SCAC Men's Basketball Champions.
Leading the Mountaineers through their tournament run was sophomore center, Kamden Ross, who was named the 2023 SCAC Men's Basketball Championship MVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.