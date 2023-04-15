Lady Antlers put up 12 runs in win over Wagner

The Lady Antlers ripped six extra base hits to back a superb pitching effort by Jordyn Joy as Tivy tacked up a 12-1 win over SA Wagner Friday at Tivy’s home field.
Joy helped her throwing performance by blasting a homerun and double to finish with five RBI. On the mound Joy limited Wagner to one hit while striking out 11.
Joy and Kyra Wheatfall led Tivy’s bats with four hits each. Wheatfall doubled and scored four runs.
Ryleigh Barney tripled, and Nezi Chinchilla and Shayla Roth doubled as part of their two-hit games. Kenley Tackett had one hit.
Wheatfall scored four runs, Barney and Riley Dill two each, and Joy, Tackett, Chinchilla, and Brooke Jaeger came home once.
Roth followed Joy’s lead by batting in three runs. Wheatfall and Chinchilla batted in one apiece.
Dill stole three bases, and Wheatfall, Barney and Jaeger were in wit one theft each.
The win allowed Tivy a sweep of Wagner, and snapped Tivy’s five game skid in 26-5A. The Lady Antlers got to 4-8 in league play, equaled last season’s 11 wins, and prepare to host SA Veterans Memorial in their season finale set Friday.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v SA WAGNER
Friday, April 14
R H E
TIVY – 2 0 3 3 0 4 x -- 12 15 5
WAGNER -- 0 0 0 1 0 0 x -- 1 1 2
HR: Jordyn Joy
TRIPLE: Ryleigh Barney
DBL: Nezi Chinchilla, Shayla Roth, Kyra Wheatfall, Joy
SB: Riley Dill (3), Brooke Jaeger, Barney, Wheatfall
WP: Jordyn Joy (6 innings, 1 hit, 11 K’s, 0 earned runs, 2 walks)
