Lady Pirates fall to Goldthwaite

GOLDTHWAITE – Center Point finished the first half of its District 29-2A basketball race 0-6 after losing to Goldthwaite 51-9 Friday, Jan. 13.
The Lady Pirates were held to no points in the final quarter.
Jazmin Gonzalez hit a three-pointer to give her one-third of Center Point’s points. Bianca Bustamante, Julia Whitworth and Kortney Carmouche all had two points each.
San Saba visits Pirate Gym this Friday as second round action rolls along.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v GOLDTHWAITE
Friday, Jan. 13
Goldthwaite 51, Center Point 9
Center Point – 2 5 2 0 -- 9
Goldthwaite -- 15 14 13 9 -- 51
CENTER POINT – Jazmin Gonzalez 0-1-0-3, Bianca Bustamante 1-0-0-2, Julia Whitworth 1-0-0-2, Kortney Carmouche 0-0-1-1
GOLDTHWAITE – Howard 3-1-0-9, Hermesmeyer 1-2-0-8, Patrick 0-2-0-6, Jernigan 2-0-2-6, Rountree 3-0-0-6, Roberts 3-0-0-6, Williams 1-0-2-4, Guthrie 1-0-0-2, Gore 1-0-0-2, Graves 1-0-0-2
Free Throws: Center Point – 0 of 6 (0-percent); Goldthwaite – 4 of 4 (100-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Gonzalez (1); Goldthwaite – Hermesmeyer (2), Howard (1)
