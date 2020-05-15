With only a pair of District 26-5A matches left on the docket when COVID-19 wiped out the remainder of the season, league coaches had seen enough to select an all-district boys’ team, and there are six Antlers who earned honors.
Senior Frank Molina and junior Emmanuel Hernandez are first-team picks, while senior Hunter Hale and sophomore Enrique Segura are on the second team.
Sophomores Justin Miranda and Zach Donaldson are honorable mention selections.
Head Coach Reece Zunker said, “I am excited that two of our four seniors received honors as well as some of our younger players. Our program will be looking for lots of success in the future, with things learned from this phenomenal group of seniors that led by example all year.
“They love the program and I love them as players and people. Don't be surprised if you see big things from any of the four in Hunter, Frank, Esteban (Caneva), and Juan (Rodriguez). I can't say enough about their resilience and dedication to the program and the way they represented the Kerrville community this year,” said Zunker.
The Antlers were 6-15-1 overall, 5-8-1 in district, and were 1-1-1 in the final three games before the last two contests were scrapped.
District-leading Boerne Champion had the most players named to the team with 11. San Antonio schools Wagner, Harlandale, and Veteran’s Memorial placed nine to the squad. SA McCollum had seven, as did Memorial, while DSA Kennedy and Seguin were represented with five players each.
