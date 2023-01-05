BOERNE – Tivy broke even in sub-varsity boys’ basketball action against Boerne Champion when they played Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Charger Gym.
The junior varsity lost out 52-31.
Sam Ibarra led Tivy with 10 points.
Freshmen win by seven
In the freshmen game with Champion, Tivy won 60-53.
President Calamaco short-circuited the Chargers with 19 points.
Khaleb Ortiz added 16.
