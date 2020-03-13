Tivy dominates mixed doubles competition

Tivy captured three of the top four mixed doubles positions at its own Antler Varsity Tennis Invitational tournament held Thursday.
Colten Harper and Shayna Meek teamed up for first place by beating Wimberley High School’s best duo.
Alex Tran and Emily Morgan bested their own teammates, Cooper Cockrill and Catherine Harmon in the third place match which relegated Cockrill-Harmon to fourth place.
In boys doubles Andrew Hamill and Aaron Salinas came in third.
Due to the way they fared in their first round matches, Lexi Harrel and Grace Carlson advanced into separate brackets, where each wound up taking the consolation title.
Elli Tull was fourth in girls singles.
Tivy returns after spring break to compete at Boerne in a tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 27-28.
