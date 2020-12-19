Still unbeaten

Tivy cranked up the heat after a somewhat cool first quarter and rolled to a 47-25 win over Buda Johnson Friday at home to run its District 26-5A basketball record to 5-0 while improving to 8-3 overall.
“It wasn’t pretty at the beginning, but it turned into prettier basketball,” Tivy coach Christy Dill after watching her team record its eighth straight victory. “This was a workmanlike effort, real blue collar, and we turned up the pressure in the second quarter.”
Tivy never trailed, although there were a couple of occasions in the opening eight minutes where the game was tied as the Jaguars went toe-to-toe with the Lady Antlers. The first period ended 11-11.
But beginning with the final 1:38 of the first quarter and encompassing the entire second quarter and the first 6:17 of the third, Tivy’s defense flexed its muscles and kept the Jaguars from notching nary a point. All-in-all, the Lady Antlers kept Johnson off the scoreboard consecutively for 15:55.
After Laurel Pruitt, Cassidy Harmon, Ashlee Zirkel, Riley Dill and Ashlynn Way managed first-quarter points, Zirkel, Cassidy Harmon and Dill accounted for all 10 points in the second quarter as Tivy built a 21-11 halftime lead.
Way led Tivy on the night with 12 points, Zirkel added nine, Dill had seven, Harmon made six, and Pruitt put in five.
More scoring came by way of Laila Casillas with four points and Shayla Slaughter and Amelia Balser with two apiece.
The Lady Antlers’ defensive pressure was headlined by Zirkel and Dill in a pair of categories as Zirkel racked up two blocks and three steals, and Dill’s eight defensive rebounds were part of her game-high nine.
On the night, Tivy outboarded Johnson 27-18, and 21 rebounds were defensive types that negated the Jaguars from second-shot attempts.
“I feel like we did do a good job of crashing the boards,” Christy Dill said.
Harmon deflected three balls and had a steal in addition to playing all 32 minutes, and Casillas, Pruitt, Slaughter, Dill, Balser and Way all managed single steals as well.
Offensively, Zirkel with six and Pruitt with five were top assisters. Way was 4-for-4 at the free throw line in a game where Tivy sank eight of 11.
Despite being unbeaten in district, there are three stiff challengers looming as the Lady Antlers move forward to completing the first round of league play.
“We still have the meat of our schedule ahead with New Braunfels Canyon, Boerne Champion and Dripping Springs,” Christy Dill said.
Tivy travels to Canyon on Tuesday, hosts Champion on Jan. 2, and is at Dripping Springs Jan. 5. Game time with Champion is 12:30 p.m.
