Lady Pirates end season with loss to Goldthwaite

Center Point finished its girls’ basketball season with a 61-12 loss to Goldthwaite on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Pirate Gym.
Kahly Mendoza, Jazmin Gonzalez and Bianca Bustamante all had three points apiece for Center Point.
Kortney Carmouche scored two and Toree Beckerson one.
The Lady Pirates went 0-12 in District 29-2A games, and 2-22 overall
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v GOLDTHWAITE
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Goldthwaite 61, Center Point 12
Center Point – 1 3 2 6 -- 12
Goldthwaite -- 16 16 19 10 -- 61
CENTER POINT – Kahly Mendoza 0-0-3-3, Jazmin Gonzalez 0-1-0-3, Bianca Bustamante 0-1-0-3, Kortney Carmouche 0-0-2-2, Toree Beckerson 0-0-1-1,
GOLDTHWAITE – Howard 4-3-0-17, Jernigan 4-0-2-10, Je. Williams 1-1-4-9, Hermesimeyer 1-2-0-8, Gore 3-0-0-6, Ja. Williams 1-1-0-5, Patrick 0-1-0-3, Macias 1-0-0-2, Guthrie 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Goldthwaite 32, Center Point 4
Free Throws: Center Point – 6 of 8 (75-percent); Goldthwaite – 7of 12 (58.3-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Gonzalez (1), Bustamante (1); Goldthwaite – Hermesimeyer (2), Patrick (1), Je. Williams (1), Ja. Williams (1)
