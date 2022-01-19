Lady Antlers dominate Lehman

Tivy scored the game's first 16 points and the Lady Antlers were never threatened by the Lobos of Kyle Lehman as Tivy bolstered its Distrtict 26-5A girls basketball situation by taking a 65-22 decision Tuesday night at Antler Gym.
Riley Dill deposited 18 points as Tivy's leading scorer to headline the team's offensive output. Emma Schumacher added 13 points. Jaida Davis recorded 12, while Solaya Gorham tossed in 10.
The Lady Antlers (9-2 in district after the win, 19-10 overall) played without Ashlee Zirkel, who leads the team in season scoring. Zirkel sat out as a precaution due to a tweaked ankle sustained in Tivy's previous game against San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Stella Hendricks did return to the lineup, although not in a starting role, after missing three games because if a concussion. Hendricks responded with two points once entering.
Gorham's points came in her role as Tivy's first-up entry onto the floor and Reelyn Andreas contributed four. Amelia Balser and Desiree Abrigo began the game alongside Dill, Schumacher and Davis and responded with four and two points, respectively.
"Stella’s effort is always on. She just needed to knock some rust off her shot, and she took what Lehman was giving her offensively as far as her shots. She did a good job rebounding," said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
The game allowed the Lady Antlers to work on some other aspects of execution in anticipation of tougher challenges ahead in the form of Buda Johnson, New Braunfels Canyon, Boerne Champion and Dripping Springs.
"We were able to work on some things transition-wise against a zone. Offensively we still have to do a better job of taking a pass and then shooting the ball from the outside. We like the outside, but need to be more patient and not just shoot the first time after taking the pass. We have to keep going forward and make no missteps," said coach Dill.
Tivy's defense held Lehman to only five field goals, the first not coming until 5:48 in the third quarter.
Junior varsity
The Tivy's junior varsity ran wild over the young Lobos 55-1.
Lehman's lone point came in the fourth period.
Maddy Fiedler led Tivy's scoring with 18 points. My Tran Dang added 16. Kyra Wheatfall pitched in 12. Leilani Dunn finished with four. Julie Pena contributed three and Victoria Way finished with two points.
The Lady Antlers will continue district action on Friday night, when they travel to Seguin.
LADY ANTLERS v KYLE LEHMAN – JAN 18
TIVY 29 13 12 11 (65)
LEHMAN 1 6 2 13 (22)
TIVY Riley Dill 7-1-1-18, Emma Schumacher 5-1-0-13, Jaida Davis 5-0-2-12, Solaya Gorham 4-0-2-10, Amelia Balser 2-0-0-4, Reelyn Andreas 2-0-0-4, Stella Hendricks 1-0-0-2, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-0-2
LEHMAN Glyssa Montalbo 0-1-3-6, Katlynn Gunderson 1-0-1-3, Leila Gomez 2-0-2-6, Lily Castro 0-0-2-2, Annie Woods 0-0-2-2, Lily Coronato 1-0-0-2, Vivion Kory 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Tivy 42, Lehman 7
FT’s: Tivy 9-5 (55.5-percent); Lehman 19-11 (57.8-percent)
3’s: Tivy Dill; (1), Schumacher (1); Lehman Montalbo (1)
