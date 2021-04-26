Center Point girls win a thriller; Pirates fall to Harper

CENTER POINT — Center Point’s Kaylee Blackledge scored all three runs registered by the Lady Pirates, including the game-deciding score in a thrilling 3-2 win over Johnson City last Tuesday in District 28-2A action at Lady Pirate Field.
The victory cemented the two programs into a second-place tie record wise at 10-3, but Center Point’s season sweep allows the No. 2-seed tiebreaker to go the Lady Pirates’ way if both teams finish with the same number of wins and losses.
Blackledge’s game-clinching run came with her on at second base after an intentional walk and steal, and with two outs and a 1-2 count on batter Victoria Beckerson at the plate. Beckerson responded by laying down a hard single, and during the throw to first to get her as the third out, Blackledge scored the winning run.
Beckerson wound up with two of Center Point’s six hits. Karleopy Grano-Serrano also had a pair of hits, and single raps were added by Blackedge and Destiny Johnson.
Grano-Serrano knocked in a pair of runs and Beckerson one in support of Blackledge’s pitching, which included 12 strikeouts, three hits allowed and three walks over seven innings.
Center Point was scheduled to cap district play Monday at Mason before beginning Class 2A playoff action later this week.
HARPER — Center Point plated two runs in the top of the first inning, but it was a Harper stampede after that as the Longhorns topped the Pirates, 16-2, in District 28-2A action last Tuesday.
Clay Vincent’s double was one of five hits for the Pirates, with the others coming from Logan Burley, Nick Zuercher, Derrick Dominguez and Fernando Rivera.
Zuercher was responsible for an RBI and scored a run, as did Vincent. Zuercher also started at pitcher and went all four innings where he struck out three.
The game ended after Center Point could not manufacture any more runs in the top of the fifth.
The Pirates (0-8, 2-11) are scheduled to play at Mason Tuesday before capping their 2021 season Friday at home against Johnson City. Game time is 5 p.m.
