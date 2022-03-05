Antlers close tourney with win, finish 3-2 over three days

LIBERTY HILL – Tivy finished up at the Liberty Hill Baseball Tournament on a winning note by beating the Whitehouse Wildcats 11-2 Saturday to complete the event with a 3-2 record that drew the Antlers closer to .500 (5-6) after a rocky start that included a three-game skid at one time.
“We played well. This was our most complete game of the season,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Adan Hernandez and Sam Letz supplied the most pop in Tivy’s 13-hitting barrage with three each. Hernandez doubled, and tacked on three runs scored, as did Kale Lackey.
Two-hit Antlers were Eric Tenery and Wiley Flores. Tenery and Letz scored twice, while Flores had crossed the plate once.
Lackey’s double and single hits by Blaine Blaker and Garrett Abel completed that oart of Tivy’s game. Flores added a run.
Nine RBIs were chalked up by the Antlers, two each by Lackey, Tenery and Blaker, plus one apiece by Flores, Beck and Letz.
Lex Lipka collared the Wildcats with six innings, scattering seven hits, and getting two strikeout victims.
Tivy hosts its Kerrville Baseball Classic starting Thursday and concluding Saturday with teams from Calllen, Eagle Pass, Laredo Alexander, McAllen, as well as San Antonio Johnson, San Antonio Reagan, and San Antonio Southwest.
The Antlers face Calallen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Pass on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and have two Saturday games versus Johnson and Reagan, at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively
Day 2
Friday brought splits again for the Tivy Antlers baseball team when they played Temple and Copperas Cove in tournament action at Liberty Hill.
Tivy beat Temple 7-4 behind 12 hits, which included a homerun by Sam Letz, and doubles from Adan Hernandez, Lex Lipka, Lancd Barnett and Letz.
Bailey Blaker pitched all seven innings, where he was touched for only one earned run and allowed six hits. He struckout three Wildcats and walked two.
Hernandez had three hits, Letz and Aiden Cline scored twice, while Hernandez had a pair of RBIs to lead Tivy in those categories.
Eric Tenery, Cline and Blaker also contributed hits. Tenery, Hernandez and Lipka also scored. Letz, Tenery, Barnett and Cline put down other RBIs.
Copperas Cove, which is in the same Class 6A district as Temple, put together three runs in the fourth for a 4-3 comeback win over the Antlers after Tivy held the lead 3-1.
The first inning ended 1-1, and Tivy added two more runs in its half of the third.
Tenery had two of Tivy’s four hits, with one hit each from the bats of Letz and Blaker.
Wiley Flores, Hernandez and Blaker scored runs. Tenery and Barnett each had RBIs.
Kale Lackey managed 3-2/3 innings as Tivy’s starting pitcher and allowed four hits, had two strikeout victims and walked four. Lipka came on for one-third inning in relief.
Day 1
Tivy struck fast against Wimberley and scored first versus Liberty Hill on the way to a split of Thursday games at the Panther Baseball Tournament.
The Antlers beat the Texans 5-2 in their first game behind a three run first that bolstered a strong pitching performance from Sam Letz.
Stormy Rhodes went all seven innnings, allowing just one hit, and striking out three.
Kale Lackey, Lance Barnett, and Wiley Flores scored runs in the opening inning. Blaine Blaker and Adan Hernandez added two in the sixth after Wimberley had crept within one run.
Blaker topped the hits chart with two.
Tivy led Liberty Hill 1-0 into the fourth when the Panthers punched across three runs. The Panthers tagged Tivy pitching for four in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Eric Tenery had two of Tivy's five hits, and scored the lone run. Adan Hernandez got the RBI.
Letz lasted 3 1/3 innings where he struckout six Panthers. Hayden Kneese gave up eight hits in middle relief, and Jake Pankratz did strike out one in less than an inning of late work.
TIVY at LIBERTY HILL TOURNAMENT
TIVY v WHITEHOUSE --- MARCH 5
R H E
TIVY 3 0 2 3 0 3 x -- 11 13 1
WHITEHOUSE 0 1 0 0 0 1 x -- 2 7 3
WP: Lipka
Dbl: Tenery, Hernandez
TIVY v TEMPLE – MARCH 4
R H E
TIVY 0 2 2 2 1 0 x -- 7 12 3
TEMPLE 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 -- 4 6 0
WP: Blaker
Dbl: Hernandez (2), Lipka, Letz, Barnett
HR: Letz
HBP Tanner Beck
TIVY v COPPERAS COVE – MARCH 4
R H E
TIVY 1 0 2 0 0 x x -- 3 4 0
COPPERAS COVE 1 0 0 3 0 x x -- 4 4 2
LP: Letz
Dbl: Hernandez
HBP: Kneese
TIVY v WIMBERLEY – MARCH 3
R H E
TIVY 3 0 0 0 0 2 x -- 5 6 3
WIMBERLEY 1 0 0 0 1 0 0-- 2 1 0
WP: Rhodes
Dbl: Lackey
SB: Lackey, Barnett
TIVY v LIBERTY HILL – MARCH 3
R H E
TIVY 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 5 2
LIBERTY HILL 0 0 0 3 4 1 x -- 8 11 0
LP: Letz
Dbl: Hernandez
HBP: Kneese
