Lady Spikes open season against Boerne North

Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches to start their seasons when they played Boerne North on Thursday.
Lady Spikes 8A
At Spikes Gym, the Lady Spikes 8A team won 23-25, 25-16, 25-20.
Rylie Coates was one of several players with all-around good performances. Coates served a point, made five kills, had an ace, assisted with seven plays, got one dig and blocked four shots.
Brooke Bailey served 11 points, had two aces, seven assists, two digs and two blocks. Abigail Smithson finished with seven points, two kills, one ace, seven assists and three digs.
Lauren Holland was at the line for five points, three aces and five digs. Rylan Adams added five serve points, made four kills, recorded three aces, one dig and one block. Charlotte Copeland chipped in three points, three kills, one ace and one dig.
Savannah Dicicco added three points, four kills, one ace and two blocks. Brynn Lidiak posted four points, got in an ace and one dig. Lily Gonzalez earned two points and one dig. Jilian Stebbins ended with five kills and three blocks.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B volleyball team won 25-16, 25-21.
Leading the effort was Eme Evans (8 points, 6 kills, 2 aces); Gracie Thomas (7 points, 3 kills); Karlynn Way (6 points, 4 kills, 6 aces, 5 assists, 3 digs); Rhiley Miller (6 points, 6 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig); Antonella Brown (2 points, 1 kill, 6 assists); Danica Blaker (2 points, 1 kill, 1 dig); Ava Dominguez (1 kill); and AJ McDonald (2 digs).
Lady Spikes 7A
At Boerne, the Lady Spikes 7A team lost in three nail-biter sets, 26-24, 24-26, 21-25.
Brady Cooksey served for four points with three aces and five kills.
Walker Richards served for 11 points with three aces, four kills and three digs. Sloane Hendricks served for three points with one ace and one kill.
Lani Kincaid served for two points with two aces and four kills. Riley Russ tossed up four points with one ace and two digs. Brenna Davila pitched in six points with one ace, and two digs.
Hinley Imel added one point with two digs. Merrick Land recorded six points with two aces and 2 kills. Campbell Neal was good for four points with one ace, two kills and two digs.
Lady Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B volleyball team won in two sets 25-21, 25-7.
Byntlee Vasquez served for five points with four aces and added two kills. Natalie Garcia served for 10 points with five aces and 4 digs. Madison Clark made good on five points with two aces and four assists. Dora Garcia logged two points with one kill. Leah Peschel served for 12 points with eight aces and three digs. Taylor Sanchez pitched in one point with two digs. Alivia Huffman logged four points with two aces and three kills. McKenna Lackey finished with three digs. Sydney Harvey added two kills, and Payton Lewis had three kills.
“We are so excited for this season,” said head seventh grade coach Savannah Wagner.
Both Lady Spikes teams play La Vernia on Thursday with seventh graders at home and the eighth group on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.