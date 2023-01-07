HALLETTSVILLE – Our Lady of the Hills’ basketball teams fell to 0-3 in respective girls’ and boys’ hoops action against Hallettsville Sacred Heart on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The Lady Hawks wet to 0-3 for 5-2A TAPPS games and 0-7 overall after a 73-8 defeat.
Tania Angel’s pair of three-pointers resulted for the majority of OLH’s points, and Escandra Esparaza added two.
The Hawks dropped their game to the Indians 78-24, and also fell to 0-3 in district, and 0-9 for all games.
Jake Mein scored all 24 points for the Hawks when he hit eight regulation field goals, along with two treys, and a pair of free throws.
Earlier in the week, Our Lady of the Hills was swept by SA Castle Hills in non-district TAPPS basketball games played Tuesday, Jan. 4 in San Antonio.
The Lady Hawks had a single point off a free throw by Tania Angel during a 69-1 loss.
In the boys’ game OLH was beaten 74-17.
Jake Mein had eight points for the Hawks, followed by Ian Nieves with four, Francis Arredondo with three, and Tanner Holmes with two.
