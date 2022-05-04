HPMS seventh graders sweep F'Burg

Hal Peterson Middle School took both seventh grade soccer games played against visiting Fredericksburg at Spikes Field on Monday.
Lady Spikes
The Lady Spikes seventh graders won 1-0 against the Little Billies.
The lone goal was scored by McCrae Althaus, who was assisted by Ava Campos.
Lauren Cummings saved several shots on goal and the defensive line only allowed a few balls to break through.
“Developmentally, every player on the roster played during the game, and multiple players played in different positions. I have two goals for middle school soccer: one is to win and two is to develop each player,” said head coach Gina Seracen.
The seventh girls ran their record to 2-1-1 with the win.
Spikes still perfect
The Spikes seventh grade boys won a back and forth game, 6-4 over Fredericksburg Monday night.
Aiden Zavala had a hat trick (three goals).
Single goals were scored by Gram Barker, Trevin Vergara and Nathan Claudio. Barker also had one assist.
Ryan Balser and Amado Hernandez split time in goal. They had two goals scored against them, plus each had two saves.
The Spikes went to 4-0 with the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.