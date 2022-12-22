Lady Antlers roll past Seguin 43-25

SEGUIN – The Lady Antlers rolled into their Christmas break by socking away Seguin 43-25 for Tivy’s third District 26-5A girls’ basketball win against no losses when the two teams met Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Matador Gym.
Tivy (11-2 overall) went up 28-14 at half after leading by just one, 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Solaya Gorham posted her second consecutive game of 10 or more points with 15 and Kyra Wheatfall had her best scoring output of the season with 11 points. Wheatfall tossed in a trio of three-pointers and managed six deflected passes and four steals when playing defense.
Riley Dill topped out rebounds with six, shared steals honors with Wheatfall, and led assists at four.
The win stretched Tivy’s win-streak to seven games and the Lady Antlers will try for more when they compete in the Boerne ISD Basketball Tournament scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27-28.
Tivy has two games on Day 1 against Katy Taylor at 9 a.m. and Floresville at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be at ‘Old High’ Boerne, as will Wednesday’s tilt with Boerne at noon.
Tivy’s boys are also entered in the tourney, putting their six-game string of successes on the line when they face Bastrop at noon on Day 1 and Boerne at 4:30 p.m. The Bastrop matchup is at Boerne Champion, while the Antlers take on the Greyhounds at BHS. Day 2 has Tivy and Flour Bluff at Champion High School for a 1:30 p.m. start.
Both Tivy squads return to District 26-5A contests when the Antlers (12-3) host Seguin Friday, Dec. 30 and the Lady Antlers host Champion on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The boys’ varsity game against the Matadors starts at noon.
Lady Antler JV, Freshmen
Both sub-varsity teams won by big margins and had stellar second quarters against Seguin as the Lady Antlers JV and freshmen squads dominated on the basketball court in their most recent outings.
Junior varsity
The junior varsity took its game 71-21 and shutout Seguin in the second quarter.
Syrie Nicolas scored 16, Leila Rodriguez had 14, My Tran Dang put in 12, and Julie Pena added 10 for the bulk of Tivy’s points.
Ainsley Gilbreath ended with eight, and Jacie Wright had seven.
Freshmen by 26
The freshmen picked up their fifth win of the season by also holding Seguin scoreless in the second period of Tivy’s 38-12 victory.
Mikayla Garces led scoring with 16 points.
Abigayle Maloney (8), Paige Cowen (5), Lelah Ramirez (4), Yasmine Lara (3), and Madison Garces (2) completed scoring.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Tivy 43, Seguin 25
Tivy – 11 17 8 7 -- 43
Seguin -- 10 4 4 7 -- 25
Tivy – Solaya Gorham 6-0-3-15, Kyra Wheatfall 1-3-0-11, Syrie Nicolas 2-0-3-7, Riley Dill 2-0-0-4, Maddie Fiedler 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-0-2
Seguin – Jazmine Missildire 8-0-0-16, Desiree Zuniga 0-1-0-3, Audrey Rodriguez 0-1-0-3, Ashlie Aguilar 1-0-0-2, Arianna Shalaz 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Tivy 28, Seguin 14
Free Throws: Tivy -- 6 of 8 (75-percent); Seguin -- 1 of 11 (9-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Wheatfall (3); Seguin – Zuniga (1), Rodriguez (1)
