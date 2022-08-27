Pirates stung by Yellowjackets in season opener

Center Point showed up with a valiant effort in its home football opener Friday night at Pirate Stadium, but could not overcome untimely penalties and San Antonio St. Anthony’s aerial barrage as the Yellowjackets held off the Pirates 33-20.
Despite the final point total, the game was a defensive contest for the most part in which the Pirates had some timely stops, but did allow three pass plays in excess of 35-yards, all resulting in touchdowns.
The Pirates averaged 4-yards per carry, had 200 rushing yards out of its dusted off flexbone and spread carries between five different players, but five illegal motion penalties in the game hampered efforts.
“We were sloppy, but everything we did, we can fix. We were playing a little uncertain and have to face adversity a little better. And as a staff, we have to do better. I was proud of how the boys were playing hard at the end,” said Center Point Head Coach Mario Laque.
Pirate defenders had three take-aways, and held the Yellowjackets on downs four times.
Two turnovers were credited to Houston Fuentes, who had an interception and fumble recovery. Rene Rodriguez fell on a loose ball as well.
Offensively, the Pirates received 75 yards from Alexis Hernandez’ on 16 carries. Quarterback Derrick Dominguez added 66 rushing yards. Fuentes toted for 40. Fernando Rivera recorded 14 yards, while Mauricio Gallegos spotted himself to five yards. Gallegos starred on special teams when he returned two punts for 85 yards, including one for a TD and punted once for 57 yards.
St. Anthony quarterback Juan Sierra completed 19 out of 33 passes for 369 yards when it became evident early on that the Yellowjackets could not run against Center Point. St. Anthony’s averaged 1-yard rushing on 20 attempts.
Gabe Ceniceros, Nick Davidson, Rivera, and Rodriguez all made tackles for losses, and it was Rodriguez’ fumble recovery that halted St. Anthony’s first series at the 50-yard line less than a minute into the game.
Center Point returned the favor when it dropped the ball, giving St. Anthony’s good field position at the Pirates 38 yardline from where Sierra hooked up with Christian Trevino. Ismael Moreno booted the PAT and the Yellowjackets led 7-0 with 9:58 left in the first quarter.
Center Point answered with an impressive 20-play, 67-yard march accented by Dominguez rushing six times for 43 yards. A pair of illegal motion infractions slowed down the drive that reached St. Anthony’s 15 and the Yellowjackets took away the scoring threat when Dominguez was intercepted.
Gallegos set up Center Point at St. Anthony’s 25-yard line with a 35-yard punt return and Hernandez capped a four-play series with an 11-yard TD run. The PAT kick failed, but with 9:54 before halftime Center Point’s deficit was only 7-6.
Fuentes swatted away the Yellowjackets from two potential scores in the second period. Fuentes recovered a fumble at Center Point’s 3-yardline with just three minutes until intermission and he made an endzone interception with 50 ticks on the clock that negated another score for the TAPPS team.
In the second half, Gallegos kept the Pirates within one point after St. Anthony’s was up by 13-6 when the sophomore speedster took a punt 50 yards to the endzone. A try for two failed.
Center Point also reached St. Anthony’s 32, 31, and 4-yrd lines in the second half only to be turned away twice on downs and missing a field goal that would have pushed Center Point ahead when trailing 13-12.
Sierra connected with Jaidyn Abilez for two fourth quarter TDs covering 70 and 2-yards, and found Noah Casarez for 46-yards and another score while Dominguez went in from 2-yards for the Pirates late in the same period. Gallegos tacked on the 2-points.
The Pirates travel to Harper for their second game next week.
CENTER POINT 20, ST. ANTHONY’S 33
Center Point 0 6 6 8 --- 20
St. Anthony’s 7 0 6 20 -- 33
1st Qtr: 9:58 SA -- Christian Trevino 38-yd. pass from Juan Sierra, Ismael Moreno PAT kick good
2nd Qtr: 9:54 CP -- Alexis Hernandez 11-yd. run, PAT Kick Failed
3rd Qtr: 5:25 SA -- Jaidyn Abilez 10-yd. run, PAT Kick Blocked; 0:11 CP -- Mauricio Gallegos 50-yd. punt return, 2-pt. attempt failed
4th Qtr: 7:52 SA -- Abilez 70-yd. pass from Sierra, Moreno PAT Good; 5:49 SA -- Abilez 2-yd. pass from Sierra, PAT kick failed; 4:22 SA -- Noah Casarez 46-yd, pass from Sierra, Moreno PAT kick good; 2:31 CP -- Derrick Dominguez 2-yd. run, Gallegos 2-pts
TEAM STATS
Center Point, St. Anthony
1st downs: 14, 18
Rushes: 50-200, 20-20
Passing Yards:0, 369
Comp/Attp/Int: 0-3-2, 19-33-1
Punts/Avg.:1-56.0, 2-26.5
Fumbles/Lost: 2-2, 3-2
Penalties: 11-100, 13-105
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CP – Alexis Hernandez 16-75, Derrick Dominguez 19-66, Houston Fuentes 8-40, Fernando Rivera 1-14, Mauricio Gallegos 6-5; SA – Juan Sierra 7-17, Christian Ortega 7-7, Christian Trevino 3-4, Nicolas Castillo 2- minus 2, Jaidyn Abilez 1 – minus 6
Passing: CP – Dominguez 0-3-2; SA -- Sierra 19-33-1
Receiving: SA – Casarez 4-138, Abilez 5-109, Trevino 7-100, Castillo 3-22
