Wrase takes gold, Antlers place fifth in Wimberly

WIMBERLEY – A gold medal performance, and four personal bests, headlined Tivy Antlers track and field efforts in the varsity boys’ division at the Texan Relays held Thursday.
Ethan Wrase ran 4:37 to win the 1600, and teamed with Tate Fahey, Rocky DeLeon and Cayden Brown for sixth in the 4x400 relay (3:42). Prior to the 1600 and relay, Ethan Wrase was second in the 400 meters where he set a personal record 52.33.
Bo Buchanan pole vaulted his way to silver where he cleared 12-6.
Brown’s 300 hurdles race had him in third place (44.78) with a new personal best.
Connor Ramsey claimed third in discus with a personal record 129-6, and he established himself another PR in the shot where he threw 45-9 3/4 for fifth.
Gabe Fjellstad was fifth in the 800 (2:07), Luke Wrase sixth in the 1600 (4:48), and sixth came from the 4x200 relay (1:36) which did not list its team members.
The Antlers were fifth in the team standings with 47 points which were ahead of Boerne, Canyon Lake, Bastrop Cedar Creek, SA Feast, Smithville, Comal Pieper, KMT Academy, Gonzales, Geronimo Navarro, SA Reagan and Lockhart. Fredericksburg won the meet, followed by Comal Davenport, Wimberley and Blanco.
Wimberley, Boerne, and Fredericksburg are among the teams attending Thursday’s Coach Charlie Dobbs-Antlers Relays to be held at Antler Stadium.
