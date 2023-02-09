Lady Antlers battle to 2-2 draw with Champion

BOERNE – Tivy and Boerne Champion battled to a 2-2 draw in a girls District 26-5A soccer match played Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Boerne.
Ashley Cale had both Lady Antlers goals, with one assist coming from Stella Hendricks. Taylor McCrory managed six saves.
“Emma Clayton was moved up from JV as a defensive back and played lights out,” said
Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
