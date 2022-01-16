WIMBERLEY – Tivy’s Lady Antlers advanced to the third-place match at Wimberley’s Lady Texan Cup Soccer Tournament on Saturday, where the team lost a tough 1-0 decision to the host school.
“The cold and windy conditions were not ideal, but it was a good tournament and good competition, however, many of our girls were hurt and sick. We look forward to getting healthy and putting up a good fight during season play the rest of the way,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
The Lady Antlers won two of three games to reach the bronze match against Wimberley, starting with an opening 1-0 loss to Canyon Lake on Thursday that was followed up by Friday victories over Pleasanton, 3-0, and 3-1 against Fredericksburg.
Taylor McCroy had eight saves in the opener.
Carolyn Bond scored two goals, and Rowyn Bowlby had one in the win over Pleasanton. Assists were turned in by Bianca Rodelo and Alannah Cavalier.
Against the Billies, Pilar Garcia, Sienna Villanueva and Bowlby notched goals that were assisted by Bond, Mackenzie Caraway, and Zoe Pelton.
Tivy will begin district play at home versus Alamo Heights Tuesday, and is at San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday.
Tivy posted a 4-3 mark for non-district.
