Hawks advance in playoffs with win over Bay Area Christian

Our Lady of the Hills’ soccer team seemed to have plenty of pick up in its get up despite playing an eighth – and most crucial -- game in 14 days when the TAPPS District 5-3A champions hosted Bay Area Christian in first round playoff action at Kerrville’s Antler Stadium on Saturday.
The Hawks levied three goals against the Broncos in the first half and added two more in the second enroute to the team’s seventh win over the previous two weeks when games were rescheduled due to weather issues and COVID problems with several opponents.
Cris Angel had both OLH netters within nine minutes of one another as the Hawks went up 2-0 against the team from League City.
Stefan Sirianni booted his 20th goal of the year at the ninth minute of the second half and with just 1:30 in the match Faviel Rodelo notched his first goal of the season.
Hayden Juenke saved nine shots at the net.
OLH moves on to face another Houston area team on Tuesday with the opponent, location, and start time still to be determined.
“We’re in the playoffs, and it’s win or go home at this stage,” said OLH head coach Lance Carlile. “Tonight was as usual. We were focused and mentally ready to go. We were able to sprint to the ball, and get their morale down quickly. I’m so happy for our kids,” Carlile said.
The win put OLH 10-6 overall, and Carlile indicated contributions have come from every player in many ways.
“Our philosophy is to play where you’re needed, not where you want,” said Carlile.
He was high in praise for Juenke, who did not begin the year as OLH’s number one goalie, but has grown into the role
“Hayden’s progress has been amazing. He has stepped up, and has improved by handling situations we put him at practice by taking lots of shots at him. He is sharp mentally and is always working to improve,” said Carlile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.