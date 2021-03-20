Center Point girls rip Goldthwaite; Pirates fall to Falls City

GOLDTHWAITE — Center Point got back on the right track and plucked the Goldthwaite Eagles, 7-1, for a District 28-2A softball win last Monday.
The victory righted the Lady Pirates’ ship after the team suffered its first district loss one game earlier, snapping a five-game overall win streak. Center Point is 6-2 for all games and 3-1 in league action.
Kaylee Blackledge limited Goldthwaite to three hits and struck out 15 while walking only two. Goldthwaite’s one run was unearned.
Leadoff batters Destiny Johnson and Blackledge did the most damage with two hits each among Center Point’s six total. Victoria Beckerson and Karelopy Grano-Serrano had one hit apiece.
Beckerson drove across three runs, Blackledge two and Johnson one. Johnson also scored three runs, followed by Blackledge with two and Celeste Cervantes with one.
All of Center Point’s runs were earned.
-----
In baseball action this week, Center Point dropped a 10-3 non-district decision at Falls City Tuesday. No details were reported.
