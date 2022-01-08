Spikes struggle against Boerne north, 8B team records win

Boerne North took three of four games against Hal Peterson Middle School boys in basketball games played Wednesday.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team lost 52-32 at their home court.
President Calamaco led scoring with 13 points.
T.K. Davis recorded five points. Khaleb Ortiz and George Eastland added three each. Two apiece were from Davis Caraway, Dan Guerrero and Colin Rose, while Anthony Sanchez and Alan Viera each made one.
Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B team came up with a 29-20 win against Boerne North.
Mikkel Pieper was high point scorer with 11.
Guy Flores added six. Hilton Bock pitched in five. Gavin Purcell put in four and Jeremiah Wright had two.
Spikes 7A
In the Spikes 7A game played in Boerne, HPMS lost 53-18.
Ethan Rendon and Brandon Montoya shared scoring with six points apiece.
Remaining points at two each were from Gavin Whelan, Aiden Zavala, and Wesley Miller.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B game was a closer contest, but still went to North 38-34.
Trevon Vargara topped the Spikes with 10 points.
Wimberley is next on the schedule Monday, Jan. 10 for HPMS, with the seventh graders at home and eighth grade traveling.
