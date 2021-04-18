CENTER POINT — Junction nicked Center Point pitching for just two earned runs in Friday’s District 28-2A game, but four errors were hard to overcome as the Pirates fell to the visiting Eagles, 10-4, after Junction rallied midway through the contest.
Center Point led 2-0 after the first inning before Junction came away with three runs in the top of the fourth. Center Point took back two runs in the sixth to narrow its deficit to 8-4, but the Eagles added two again in the seventh to sack up the win.
Center Point leadoff batter Clay Vincent collected two of three hits marked up to the Pirates and Derrick Dominguez had the other. One of Vincent’s blasts was a homer un. Dominguez had a pair of RBIs while Vincent added one and scored twice.
Starting pitcher Nick Zuercher also scored twice and went five innings on the mound with five strikeouts and only one walk issued. The Eagles scored three runs when Zuercher was throwing, but none of the runs were earned.
Vincent relieved one inning with one strikeout victim and got scratched for seven runs, with only two being earned. Dominguez threw an inning as well and managed two K’s.
Earlier in the week, Center Point played one of its best games of the season, but the Pirates came up shy in a 6-3 loss against loop rival San Saba last Tuesday.
Center Point managed an error-free game and had five hits as part of its seventh inning rally where the Pirates scored three times to cut the Armadillos’ lead in half.
Zuercher popped off two of Center Point’s hits, and one each was collected by Joseph Fuentes, Dominguez and Fernando Rivera, who had a double.
Rivera and Hector Cervantes batted in runs, and scoring runs were recorded by Zuercher, Dominguez and Jaron Cooper. Dominguez, Zuercher and Tyler Kelley were good for a stolen base each.
Vincent struck out four in 2-2/3 innings of work, Cooper relieved for a third of a frame, and Dominguez closed the contest with three innings where he struck out one.
Center Point, 0-7 in district play and 2-10 overall, was scheduled to play at Harper Tuesday.
