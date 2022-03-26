Tivy doubles teams shine at SA tourney

SCHERTZ – Doubles action proved a solid mix for Tivy tennis players when they competed at a tournament hosted at Samuel Clemens High School on Friday.
Ernest Chedzoy and Sara Bowers captured third place in ‘A’ mixed doubles.
Marlowe Chaflant and Clara Summer were third on the ‘B’ side of girls’ doubles.
Micah Garrett and Luke Green came in consolation boys’ doubles in the ‘B-draw.
All doubles, as well as singles, return to the court Thursday when the first round of District 26-5A play begins.
