Lady Pirates down Leakey

UTOPIA – For the second time this season, the Lady Pirates volleyball team evened the score against an opponent who had beaten them previously when they slipped past Utopia 19-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22 on Tuesday.
The win came just days after the Lady Buffaloes stampeded Center Point 25-8, 25-12 in a tournament.
Kills leader was Iris Lozano with five. Kaylee Blackledge had 16 assists and six aces. Jasmine Carlos had nine digs.
“We are working on making better choices and building more confidence,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz.
The Lady Pirates will host Leakey Friday night at Pirates Gym at 5 p.m.
