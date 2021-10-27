Tivy Golf tees off Fall season, Soth sinks hole-in-one

FREDERICKSBURG – The Tivy Antlers golf team teed off the Fall portion of its schedule by taking third place with the ‘Blue’ team at the Fredericksburg Invitational held Tuesday at Lady Bird Park Golf Course.
Philip Apffel shot 77 and was a fifth place medalist. His score accounted for Tivy’s final 328 when the top four golfers were carded.
Isaac Huff scored 81, Devon Schneider recorded 82, Austin Wilson had 85, and Simon Silvas came in at 97 for ‘Blue’.
The ‘Gold’ team scored 374, but was in the spotlight when Ethan Soth made a hole in one on the 11th hole and shot 87.
Luke Roberts edged his teammate by two strokes by shooting 85. Carson Bushong had 100, Clive McCullough a 102, and Jack Maguire 110.
Next course play happens for the Antlers November 12-13 at Comfort’s Buckhorn course.
Meanwhile, the Lady Antlers will travel to Concan to play at the Concan Invitational Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6.
Head coach is Wes Hale is assisted by Reece Zunker for the Fall season.
