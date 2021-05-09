End of the line

Tivy’s Coleson Abel tries to make a tag on a Cedar Park runner at home plate during the Antlers’ battle with the visiting Timberwolves in Game 1 of last week’s Class 5A best-of-three bi-district playoff series. Tivy fell 4-1 to Cedar Park Friday at Antler Field, and dropped a 7-6 decision to the Wolves Saturday in Cedar Park to end the year with a 15-18 overall record.

Photo by Brandy McCoy