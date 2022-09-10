Tivy Tennis takes bronze at NEISD tourney

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy team tennis claimed third place at the NEISD Tournament by winning two of three matches Friday and Saturday.
Tivy defeated San Antonio Lee 10-7 for bronze Saturday and went 1-1 in matches against Brandeis and Churchill on Friday. The score with Brandeis was 10-6 in Tivy’s favor, while Churchill won out 10-5.
The bulk of Tivy’s victories came from its boys’ singles players, who were responsible for 10 of the team’s 25 successes.
Braden Stehling, Evan Salinas, Luke Green, Micah Garrett, Aaron Peschel, Aiden Chaney and Ernest Chedzoy handled their singles opponents.
Girls’ singles efforts resulted in five wins from Carolina Chedzoy, Marloue Chalfant, Carlee Wren and Ariel Green.
Doubles tandems picked up another 10 wins, split between four each from boys and girls, plus two in mixed competition.
Boys’ duos wins were by Ernest Chedzoy-Stehling (twice), Peschel-Luis Ramirez and Luke Green-Garrett.
Wren-Carolina Chedzoy and Chalfant-Ariel Green both recorded two wins.
Sara Bowers and Salinas won mixed matches against Brandeis and Lee.
The remainder of the schedule calls for Tivy to play District 26-5A matches.
