Spikes, Lady Spikes sweep Jacob Krebs Invitational

HARPER – Hal Peterson Middle School cross country teams had a clean sweep at the Jacob Krebs Invitational cross country meet on Wednesday, where Lady Spikes and Spikes won all four divisions by besting seven other schools.
Top 25 finishers in each division medaled at the end of racing two miles and HPMS brought home 32 medals.
Seventh grade girls
Reese Wentrcek led HPMS’ charge with second place, and in a time of 17:05 among 34 entries.
Victoria Anson’s third place time was 17:08, Morgan Sleeper tallied fourth at 17:43, Summer Anderson was eighth when she crossed in 19:33, and the fifth Lady Spike earning points was Reese Sumrall in 13th at 21:09.
Rounding out the team were Savanah Miller (19th, 22:10), Yasmin Rosalez (21st, 22:49), and Sophia Hernandez (24th, 22:49), and Azria Jasso just missing a medal at 26th (24:58).
HPMS scored 39 points to finish in front of Mason (37), and Johnson City (67).
Eighth grade girls
Out of 45 runners in the division, Hattie Gilbreath ran second, clocking 14:36.
Among HPMS’ top five scoring runners were Riley Harmes taking third at 15:18, Riley Russ fifth with 15:34, Lyla Farhoudi sixth with 15:35, and Layla Hawkins 11th at 16:56.
Walker Richards was 14th (17:28), Elayna Holloway 16th (17:41), and Alivia Huffman 24th (19:20)
Behind the Lady Spikes’ 22 points were Menard (69), Rocksprings (86), Blanco (90), and Mason (98).
Seventh grade boys
The seventh boys’ race had the fewest entries (28), and HPMS’ six Spikes made the most of things by coming in with finishes of 2-4-6-17-24-25 to claim the title over Hunt and Rocksprings.
Isaak Chavez led the charge for HPMS with a time of 14:39.
Jaxon Mills (15:01), and Mason Cummings (15:21) were top-10ers.
Bert Hardin (19:02, Christopher Tork (21:37), and Trenton Morris (22:47) comprised the rest of the roster.
Eighgh grade boys
The 8th Spikes entered 14 boys, and 10 managed to medal while HPMS’s 32 points were 28 better than second place Rocksprings. Johnson City (70), Hunt (93), and Nueces Canyon (104) were the remaining full rosters of at least five runners.
Out of 49 entries, HPMS took four of the top 10 spots.
Owen Bane (12:44), Matthew Anson (13:09), Hudson Cowart (13:27), and Trent Brundrett (13:44) went 2-4-7-8.
Jaden Bond (14:29) 12th, Braxton Simpson (14:35) 13th, Trey Gonzales (14:43) 15th, August Ceasar (14:50) 16th, Jonathan Anderson (14:57) 17th, and Jesse Duplant (15:37) captured medals for positions 12-13-15-16-17-23.
Coming in 39-40-45-47 were Elijah Brown (19:54), Owen Olea (20:08), Drakes Espinosa (21:53), and Gideon Zinmerister (22:30).
"This was an awesome meet for our kids,” said HPMS coach Chris Ramirez.
“I am so proud of them. It was another really hot afternoon, but our kids competed extremely well and showed a lot of toughness.
“Our kids are getting better each day and each week, and I am looking forward to watching them as the season goes on,” Ramirez said.
