Lady Antlers end season vastly improved

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Tivy lost its season softball finale to Dripping Springs 5-1 Friday, but despite the defeat the Lady Antlers still wound up with their most successful campaign since 2019, which was the last time the program made the playoffs.
Tivy finished 13-10-2 overall and 9-7 against District 26-5A opposition to eclipse a two-year mark of 8-35 combined record for 2020’s covid-shortened season (3-16), and 5-19 in 2021, which included 15 straight losses. The Lady Antlers went 5-16 in district games during that time.
Dripping Springs won this season’s district championship with a 14-2 record, and one of the losses was dealt by Tivy during the first round of action, 2-1. The Tigers ran off eight consecutive wins since that defeat.
In the latest meeting between the two, Dripping Springs scored three runs in the third inning, and took advantage of four Tivy errors that led to three unearned runs. The Tigers had seven hits, and two errors of their own.
Tivy’s run came in the seventh when senior Gabby Watts knocked in fellow senior Ashlee Zirkel to avoid what could have been Tivy’s second blanking in league play. The Lady Antlers were shutout just once by another 26-5A team, New Braunfels Canyon, and Tivy atoned for that by rallying to win over the Cougars the second time around. Canyon is another district team headed for postseason.
Shayla Roth, and Kyra Wheatfall rang up Tivy’s remaining hits against Dripping Springs.
Senior Amelia Balser pitched her final game for Tivy by going three and one-third innings, allowing three hits, striking out two, and allowing one earned run.
Jordyn Joy finished up for two and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits, one run, and getting four K’s.
Watts, Zirkel, and Balser comprised half the senior portion of Tivy’s roster, along with Aryanna Hernandez, Hailey Hernandez and C.J. Watson.
“Our seniors are great leaders,” said Tivy’s first year head coach Bradley Lee.
“This team had great chemistry, and I could not be more happy or proud of their efforts. They showed some fight, and whether we were down nine or 10 they always fought and felt they had a chance,” said Lee.
Roster players expected back for next Spring are Alyssa Rodriguez, Wheatfall, Millie Howerton, Livy Bernhard, Olivia Ortiz, Kenley Tackett, Mia Estrada, Joy, and Roth.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Antlers had their opportunities, but fell to Boerne Champion 3-1 in Tivy’s final home softball game of the year Wednesday night at Lady Antler Field.
Tivy’s loss eliminated the Lady Antlers from the District 26-5A playoff chase after both teams entered the contest tied for the fourth and final postseason berth. Champion swept the Lady Antlers, winning 10-1 in Boerne during first round action.
Wednesday’s matchup was much tighter and Tivy was in a familiar rallying position when Roth doubled in Watts to tie the score 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth. The Chargers led 1-0 after two innings due to a walk and double.
Tivy starter Joy settled down after Champion’s go-ahead run, and forced 10 outs among 13 Chargers until back-to-back singles set Champion up for a pair of runs in the sixth.
Joy got three seventh inning outs with fly balls and Tivy’s attempt to answer fell short when the Lady Antlers hit a grounder, had a strikeout and flew out in the bottom of the inning.
Tivy’s best shot at tying or taking the lead happened in the fourth inning when Roth singled, Wheatfall walked and Ortiz singled to load the bases with only one out. Two consecutive strikeouts by Chargers pitching ended the threat, however. The Lady Antlers stranded eight runners on base.
Roth’s two hits, and the single by Ortiz were complimented by one each from Balser and Wheatfall.
Joy’s pitching line showed eight strikeouts, only one walk, and one earned run in seven innings.
LADY ANTLERS v DRIPPING SPRINGS – APRIL 22
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 1 3 4
DRIPPING SPRINGS 0 0 3 1 0 1 x -- 5 7 2
LP: Balser
SB: H. Hernandez, Roth, Watts, Zirkel
LOB: 7
LADY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION – APRIL 20
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 -- 1 5 2
CHAMPION 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 -- 3 6 3
LP: Joy
DBL: Balser
SB: Ortiz, Wheatfall
LOB: 8
