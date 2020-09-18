Spikes split games with Boerne North

Three tightly played contests, and one that was not so close, were the order of the day when Peterson Middle School faced off against Boerne North in football games on Wednesday as the seventh grade hosted and the eight grade team was on the road.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team shutout Boerne North 43-0, scoring 21 first half points and adding 22 in the second.
Davis Caraway ran 75 yards for one touchdown and caught a 30-yard pass from Colin Rose for another score.
Rose also completed a 60-yarder to Tomas Arreola and Arreola added a rushing touchdown covering 65 yards.
T.K. Davis ran in from 36 yards and Colin Davis plunged over from the five to close out the TD parade.
Jake Zirkel booted three successful extra-point kicks, and George Eastland ran for another point after.
Defensive standouts included Mikkel Pieper, Josiah Aguirre, Guy Flores, Jeremiah Trevino, Zirkel, Lawrence Sanchez, Colin Scherer and Arreola all with tackles for losses.
Scherer and Sanchez blocked and punt and Scherer recovered one of those blocks, and Arreola had an interception as well.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team was edged out 7-6 after leading 6-0 into the fourth quarter.
Dillon Poer had 30-yard punt return in the second quarter that set up the Spikes’ touchdown which was scored when slotback Samuel Baker scored 22 yards on a sweep.
The extra point was blocked, and Boerne North converted its PAT after scoring with a 25-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
Defensive standouts for the Spikes were Mario Mendez, Israel Chavez, Tait Sonnenberg, Kaeden Rodriguez, Tyler Langbein, and Nate Evans.
Offensively, Sonnenberg and Rodriguez both had several long runs quarterback Hilton Bock completed a 20-yard pass to Langbein.
Spikes 8A
Boerne North nicked Peterson 22-20 in the Spikes 8A game.
Touchdowns for Peterson were scored by Cade Jones off runs of 69 and 61 yards, plus Carson Jones hauling in a 45-yard TD pass from brother Cade Jones.
Mikey Nelson kicked one extra point.
Other offensive highlights were provided by Dominyk Vasquez’s 12-yard reception, Caleb Lopez catching a pass for 25 yards, and Cade Jones going for 23 yards on a rush. Cade Jones also returned a pair of punts for 20 and 15 yards, respectively
Defensively Cade Jones broke up a pass, Robert Johnson had a quarterback hurry, Darren Dominguez and Devin Tovar tackled for losses, Connor Cofee, Vasquez, Robert Johnson and Aiden Irvin recorded sacks, Josh Ellis recovered a fumble, and Vasquez had an onside kick recovery.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team won 8-0, Eli Dent figuring in on both scores.
Dent blocked a punt in the second quarter that he recovered for a TD, and he blocked another in the fourth for a safety to account for all points.
Other defensive standouts were Diego Benavidez racing 55 yards with an interception, Daniel Rodriguez, Christian Hernandez, Peyton Middleton all tackling for losses, James Montrose forcing a fumble, and Middleton making a fumble recovery.
On offense Jesse Montrose had a 20-yard run, and Peyton Bailey tacked on one of 15 yards.
