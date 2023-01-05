First quarter surge by Longhorns dooms Pirates

A slow start hurt the Pirates in their District 29-2A basketball opener Tuesday, Jan. 8 when Harper got away with a 45-36 decision over Center Point at Pirate Gym.
Harper jumped in front 18-8 after the first quarter in what became a relatively even game the rest of the way.
“We started slow in the first quarter and could never come all the way back. Our defense was pretty solid overall,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Derrick Dominguez was high point for the Pirates with 17.
Other points were made by Jaron Cooper (6), Nick Davidson (4), Alexis Hernandez (4), Jose Gallegos (3), and Jermyah Vela (2).
CENTER POINT PIRATES v HARPER
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Harper 45, Center Point 36
Center Point – 8 4 10 14 -- 36
Harper -- 18 5 12 10 -- 45
CENTER POINT – Derrick Dominguez 2-3-4-17, Jaron Cooper 1-1-1-6, Nick Davidson 1-0-2-4, Alexis Hernandez 2-0-0-4Jose Gallegos 1-0-1-3, Jermyah Vela 1-0-0-2
HARPER – Spaeth 9-1-3-24, Suarez 1-1-2-7, Wilke 3-0-1-7, Schubert 2-0-0-4, Chandler 1-0-1-3
Halftime: Harper 23, Center Point 12
Free Throws: Center Point – 8 of 17 (47-percent); Harper – 7 of 13 (53.8-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Dominguez (3), Cooper (1); Harper – Suarez (1), Spaeth (1)
