Antler JV, freshmen split with Champion

Tivy sub-varsity teams split with Boerne Champion Friday night with the junior varsity team falling to the Chargers and freshmen taking the win at Antler Gym.
Junior Varsity
The Tivy junior varsity boys lost their basketball game to Boerne Champion 41-29.
Mason Houston led the team with 10 points.
Andrew Valenzuela and Izaiah Vega each managed six points. Sam Ibarra added four and Jackson Way pitched in three.
Freshmen
The freshmen Antlers turned back Champion 41-36.
President Calamaco scored the bulk of his team high 11 points with nine free throws.
Six points apiece were from Khaleb Ortiz and Alan Viera.
Anthony Montoya and Anthony Sanchez each pitched in five. Angel Puno and George Eastland placed three apiece, while Jeremiah Wright added two.
