Pirates scratched by Bobcats in opener

Center Point rallied in the early innings and was tied 4-4 in its season opening baseball game against Medina on Friday at Pirates Field, but the Bobcats scratched back with 12 runs in the final three innings to sink the Pirates 16-4.
“We definitely looked like it was our first game,” said head coach Damian Van Winkle.
Center Point had just one scrimmage, and its first weeks’ worth of games at Medina’s tournament were iced over.
“We have some inexperience, and pitching struggled to find the plate. But we rallied when we were down early, so that is something positive,” Van Winkle said.
The Pirates are carrying seven sophomores and six freshmen on their roster, along with just two seniors, and the same number of juniors.
After trailing 3-0 when Medina was finished with its half of the first, Joseph Fuentes doubled in Nick Zuercher for Center Point’s first run to make the score 3-1.
Casey Vincent reached first when the Bobcats leftfielder misjudged Vincent’s high fly ball, and Vincent came all the way around off a passed ball shortly thereafter, putting the Pirates within one run at 3-2.
Down two runs once the Bobcats eked out another score in the top half of the third, Center Point knotted the score, 4-4, when Fernando Rivera and Fuentes crossed over home plate. Rivera had reached base with a single, and Fuentes came home once Jeremyah Vela singled.
Medina roughed up Zuercher for three hits and four walks in the fourth on it way to its six runs that boosted the Bobcats in front, 10-4. Zuercher gave way to reliever Ashton Kettinger who lasted until Hector Cervantes relieved him late in the sixth when the score was 15-4.
Center Point’s trio of pitchers combine for four strikeouts, but walked seven, and allowed eight hits.
Zuercher had two of the Pirates’ five hits, and the others were from Fuentes, Rivera, and Vela. Fuentes had two RBI, and Vela one.
After a road game at Sabinal, the Pirates are back home to face Falls City on Tuesday, March 15.
