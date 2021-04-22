Lady Hawk golfers state bound

BRYAN — Our Lady of the Hills’ Lady Hawks qualified as a team to the TAPPS state golf tournament, and the Hawks also sent a single player to the tourney based on regional results April 19 at Bryan’s Pebble Creek Country Club course.
The girls, paced by Natalie Wagner’s third-place position, came in second. Team members that contributed include Brooks Burrows, Avery Morris, Catherine Westfall and Gracie Morris.
The boys finished sixth as a team and did not advance, but Davis Clifton’s top-10 individual finish did get him a trip to the final course play of the year. Clifton was eighth overall.
State golf for TAPPS is slated Monday and Tuesday in Waco at Cottonwood Creek Course in Waco.
