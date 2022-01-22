Antlers cover in win over Seguin

It was an ‘all hands on deck’ mentality for the Antlers on Friday and Tivy’s boys responded with a 67-56 basketball victory over Seguin at home to stay in contention for a playoff spot from District 26-5A with six games remaining.
Mason Carlile ripped the Matadors for seven three-pointers as part of his game-high 26 points for Tivy, which won its second straight and improved to 5-5 in district. Carlile was one of 10 Antlers taking over in the absence of season leading scorer Jaden Frausto, who missed the contest due to illness.
Carlile entered the game averaging just over six points per game. Frausto gives the team almost 15.
Quentin Vega sparked Tivy with 14 point, which was two over his per game average.
Remaining points were scored by Luke Johnston and Robert Jackson with six, Jake Layton getting five, Mehki Fraizer at four, Jaxson Kincaid adding three, Cade Braaten with two and Braylon Ayala having one.
Layton had a solid defensive performance as well, taking things up a notch without Seth Hendricks in the lineup. Hendricks was another usual starter out and Layton parlayed three steals into three assists to Vega (twice) and Johnston.
“We talk about being ‘Tivy Strong’, and this game was indicative of that,” said Antlers’ head coach Joe Davis. “No one individual can win or lose. Our guys were hungry and wanted to be successful. This was truly a collaborative effort.”
The Matadors (2-7 for district) challenged Tivy at times during the second and third quarters when Seguin scored buckets in bursts that kept Tivy’s lead only between four to seven points as the final frame opened.
Seven consecutive points in the final four minutes of the second quarter cut Tivy’s advantage to 28-24 and another six straight had Seguin down only by three points at 39-36 with three minutes on the third period clock.
Tivy opened up its throttle to start the fourth quarter when Carlile netted a pair of treys and Vega laid up a couple of field goals that boosted the Antlers up 59-44. Seguin’s final quarter scoring was spotty and the Matadors tagged consecutive points just once with under one minute remaining in the game.
“Seguin’s players are all athletes and we needed to get back on defense and force them to play our style. We got into an aggressive zone in the fourth quarter to push them to do some things they were uncomfortable doing,” said Davis.
“We still control our own destiny,” Davis said regarding Tivy’s playoff chances.
Tivy’s 5-5 district ledger had the Antlers sitting in the fifth spot after Friday’s game and the team has six league outings remaining. They include New Braunfels Canyon and Dripping Springs that trail in the standings, as well as frontrunners Boerne Champion, Alamo Heights, Buda Johnson and San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
The Antlers are 14-12 overall, and play again Friday at Johnson.
Sub-varsity
Tivy made it a sweep over Seguin by winning both sub-varsity games against the Matadors.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity team withstood Seguin’s fourth quarter rally to win 49-46 after owning an 11-point lead following three periods.
Tyler Cory scored 13 points to pace Tivy.
Eight each were courtesy of Brandon Ramirez and Gunnar Abel. Brian Pescador, Andrew Valenzuela and Rylan Schumacher added six points apiece. Erik Rodriguez finished with two.
Freshmen
In the freshmen game, Tivy had no issues handling Seguin based on its 60-37 decision.
Jackson Way led the Antlers with 14 points and Izaiah Vega was in for 13 as part of Tivy’s double-digit duo.
Curtis Woods managed six points. Peyton Bailey and Darren Dominguez added five each. Carson Jones and Maurice King recorded four apiece for more scoring.
Will Jackson ended with three points, while two each were from Layton Edmonds, Taylor Lidiak and Aidan Landrum.
ANTLERS v SEGUIN – JAN 21
TIVY 22 11 16 18 (67)
SEGUIN 15 10 17 14 (56)
TIVY Mason Carlile 2-7-1-26, Quentin Vega 7-0-0-14, Robert Jackson 3-0-0-6, Luke Johnston 3-0-0-6, Jake Layton 2-0-1-5, Mekhi Frazier 2-0-0-4, Jaxson Kincaid 0-1-0-3, Cade Braaten 1-0-0-2, Braylon Ayala 0-0-1-1
SEGUIN Jackson 5-2-0-16, A. Matthews 2-1-5-12, Jones 1-3-0-11, Wiliams 2-0-5-9, B. Matthews 1-2-0-8
Halftime: Tivy 33, Seguin 25
3 Pointers: Tivy Carlile (7), Kincaid (1); Seguin Jones (3), B. Matthews (2), A. Matthews (1)
FT’s: TIVY 6-3 (50.0-percent); Seguin 12-10 (83.3 percent)
