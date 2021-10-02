HPMS XC takes all divisions in Llano

LLANO – Peterson Middle school took all four division championships at Llano on Wednesday, and 24 athletes medaled at the end of completion of each 2-mile race in which the top 20 finishers were awarded hardware.
Seventh Lady Spikes medaling by place and time were: Danna Cisneros (3rd, 14:09), Lauren Holland (8th, 15:23), Lauren Cummings (10th, 15:53), and Brynn Lidiak (12th, 16:01). Hailey Van Nostrand (24th, 17:27), Lily Shantz (27th, 17:44.1), and Hailey Harmon (28th, 17:44.5) rounded out the team that finished ahead of Fredericksburg, Wimberley, Mason, Llano, and Ingram.
A total of 51 entries made up the race.
The Eighth grade girls, and their times were: Ainslee Gilbreath (2nd, 14:02), Hayden Haines 11th, 15:23), Emma Clayton 12th, 15:25), Maya Sosa (17th, 15:45), Ellie Harris (22nd, 16:10), Lorelei Neely (33rd, 17:45), and Jessiah Garcia (41st, 18:44). There were 54 entries, and team standings showed Peterson followed by Harper, Mason, Wimberley, Llano, and Brady.
The seventh Spikes team’s places and times had: Gram Barker (2nd, 12:20), Tennyson Mejia (3rd, 12:44), Denton Taylor (5th, 13:18), Devon Poer (10th, 14:37), Jose Salinas (12th, 15:08), Ethan Sleeper (14th, 15:32), Kyle Schroeder (17th, 15:56), Joshua Davis (20th, 16:38.7), and Landon May (21st, 16:38.9).
The division consisted of 27 runners, and Peterson bettered second place Wimberley which was the only other school to field a full team of at least five entries.
For the eighth boys the final results and times included: Hunter Evans (1st, 12:15), Ethan Farhoudi (7th, 13:37), Logan Larranaga (9th, 13:50), Brock Wheeler (11th, 14:05), Mikkel Pieper 12th, 14:06), Xavier Montalvo (15th, 14:14), Sebastian Gonzalez (19th, 14:29), and Dillon Poer (20th, 14:49).
Team results from the division that had 43 runners, had Peterson leading Llano, Fredericksburg, and Brady.
Final races of the season are set at the middle school district meet to be held Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Medina Valley campus.
Seventh grade girls race at 4 p.m., followed at 4:30 p.m. by the seventh boys, with eighth girls going off at 5 p.m., and eighth grade boys running at 5:30 p.m.
