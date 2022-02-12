Hawks clinch spot in playoffs with Keystone rout

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills secured itself a basketball postseason berth by turning in a 76-18 win over San Antonio Keystone in TAPPS district action Friday.
Treves Hyde was one of nine players scoring in the win, leading the parade with 13 points.
Dallen Herndon had an even dozen. Daniel Schultz scored 10. Nine points each were from Michael Barraza and Austin McDorman. Jacob Mein finished with eight. Sam Ibarra made seven. Thomas Taylor pitched in six, while Hudson White sank a free throw.
The Hawks host San Antonio Castle Hills on Thursday and is expected to host a first round playoff game against an as of yet undetermined opponent.
OLH HAWKS v SA KEYSTONE – FEB 11
OLH 33 22 11 10 (76)
KEYSTONE 5 6 5 2 (18)
OLH Treves Hyde 6-0-1-13, Dallen Herndon 6-0-0-12, Daniel Schultz 5-0-0-10, Austin McDorman 3-0-3-9, Michael Barraza 3-1-0-9, Jacob Mein 3-0-2-8, Sam Ibarra 3-1-0-7, Thomas Taylor 1-1-1-6, Hudson White 1-0-0-2
FT's: OLH 10-7 (70.0 percent); Keyston 14-7 (50.0 percent)
3's: OLH Barraza (1), Ibarra (1), Taylor (1)
