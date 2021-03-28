Gearing up for district

FREDERICKSBURG — Tivy track and field athletes put the wrap on regular season meet performances last Thursday at the Carlin Wicker Relays, with both varsity teams finishing third.
Tivy’s Caleb Fineske geared up for this week’s District 26-5A meet by winning the high jump and long jump at Battlin’ Billies Stadium and finished as Tivy’s lone twice-gold medalist at the meet. Fineske went 5-feet, 10-inches in the high and longed 20-9. He won the high jump by four inches and bettered second place by three feet.
Dalton Hanus, Ethan Wrase and Millie Howerton also turned in first place performances for Tivy. Hanus won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.55, which was a few ticks better than the runnerup slot at 51.89. Wrase dominated the 1600M run where his 4:44 was eight seconds better than second place, and Howerton took the only first-place spot for the Lady Antlers when she won the 300M hurdles in 46.95, which was two seconds faster than her nearest competitor.
Hanus and Wrase partnered with Jackson Johnston and Gavin Truelock for second place in the 4x400M relay, posting 3:34. Prior to taking a leg of the relay, Wrase was a close runner-up in the 800M run, where he clocked a 2:01.66 compared to the winning time of 2:01.60.
Another Antler silver was mined in the 4x200M relay behind Cam Fetters, Joe Montanez, Colton Smith and Zach Donaldson with 1:37.6.
Second places for the Lady Antlers went to Makayla Foster pole vaulting 10-0, Karlyn Dyal putting up 4-8 in the high jump, and Shayla Slaughter throwing the discus 109-5.
The Lady Antlers largest haul of medals were bronze, split between two field and five on the track. Tivy boys won a trio of thirds.
Individual bronze medalists for the girls were Slaughter in shotput (33-1), Hailey Davis triple jumping 33-2 1/2, Howerton posting 17.53 in the 100M hurdles, Jamie Jackson running 48.77 in the 300M hurdles, and Kendyl Turner's 5:41 in the 1600M run.
Relays coming in third were the 4x200M with members Davis, Solaya Gorham, Cassidy Harmon and Sienna Villanueva, and the 4x400M team of Jackson, Foster, Howerton and Dyal. The 4x200M timed 1:54.3 and the 4x400M went around in 4:14.
Luke Johnston in the triple jump (39-1/2), Ronald Hannemann in the 100M dash (11.88) and Hayden Poe in the 300M hurdles (42.44) were boys' bronzes.
Fourth-place Antlers included Joseph Huff in pole vault, where he cleared 12-6, and Luke Wrase in the 3200M run at 10:46.
Lauren Fahey racing 28.19 in the 200M dash, Dyal's 64.42 for the 400M dash, Alyssa Pena clocking 12:31 in the 3200M run, and Abigail Malinak with 17.58 for the 100M hurdles noted individual fourths for the Lady Antlers.
Villanueva, Harmon, Fahey and Dyal ran 59.76 and placed fourth in the 4x100M relay to give Tivy points in all three relay runs.
Fahey was fifth in the 100M and 400M dashes (13.70 and 64.58, respectively) and Luke Johnston placed fifth in the 300M hurdles (44.68).
Sixth-place points were contributed to Tivy by Jackson Johnston after going 24.63 in the 200M dash, and there were a pair of sixth finishes from Hayden Barnett in discus (124-1) and shotput (40-1 1/2).
Sixth slots went to Gorham in girls’ triple jump (31-10 1/2) and Ximena Tinajero for the 800M run (2:36) and 300M hurdles (50.16).
Fredericksburg won the boys division, followed by Bandera, Tivy, Austin Westlake and Fredericks-burg 2.
Girls’ order of finish was Fredericksburg, Westlake, Tivy and Bandera.
Tivy was scheduled to compete at the 26-5A meet Tuesday at New Braunfels Canyon high school.
SUBVARSITY RESULTS
Tivy’s junior varsity athletes also got in their runs, jumps and throws at the meet with the Antlers finishing third and the Lady Antlers placing fourth.
Toby Trieber won the girls’ high jump at 5-0, which would have taken the varsity title. Trieber was second in the 200M dash and long jump and third in triple jump.
Allie Finch won the 100M hurdles and placed second in the triple jump and fourth in the 300s.
Paige Davis took third in the 1600M run for the other top-three placing and joined Finch, Hannah Moore and Jazlyn Belmontes on the fourth-place 4x400M relay team. Belmontes was fourth in the 100M hurdles and fifth in 300s.
Aiden Varwig and Baltxar San Miguel had the best finishes for any Antler when they took three second places. Varwig’s performances came in both hurdles runs, while San Miguel’s was at shotput.
Tivy’s Christopher McNeil threw discus, Axel Cisneros ran the 800M run and Aaron Barefoot the 400M dash as solo third placers. Cisneros took fifth in the 3200M run and sixth in the 1600M run.
Eric Batts, Keondrea Collier, Tate Fahey and Cameron Pena picked up third for the 4x200M relay, and the 4x400M relay team of Barefoot, Andrew Bean, Collier and Christian Stahl also placed third.
Batts placed sixth in his 100M race.
Kaden Brown ran the 300M hurdles and Mike Dunn shotputted for a pair of fourth-place finishes. Brown added sixth to his day in the 110s.
Lawson Behrens captured sixth in the 800M run.
JV boys team rankings went Westlake, Fredericksburg, Tivy, Bandera and Fredericksburg No. 2, and girls’ standings showed Fredericksburg, Westlake, Bandera, Tivy and Fredericksburg No. 2.
