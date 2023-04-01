Pirates busted by Broncos

Center Point trailed only 2-1 after one inning of its Disrict 28-2A baseball game with Sonora on Friday, but the Broncos busted loose with 11 runs covering the fourth and fifth frames to saddle the Pirates with 15-1 loss.
The Pirates dropped to 0-6 in the district.
Derrick Dominguez had two of Center Point’s seven hits and scored the only run for the Pirates. He also stole a a pair of bases.
Clayton Forster, Leighton Johnson, Jeremyah Vela, Joseph Fuentes and Hector Cervantes managed one hit apiece. Johnson also was put on base via being hit by a pitch
Dominguez was tagged for the loss when he started and went four innings in which he did strikeout seven, but walked the same number. Seven earned runs were charged against him.
Getting in some relief time were Johnson and Casey Vincent who totaled one-third inning between them. Combined figures for Johnson and Vincent showed two strikeouts, fur walks and seven earned runs.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v SONORA
Friday, March 31
R H E
CENTER POINT -- 1 0 0 0 0 x x -- 1 7 1
SONORA-- 2 2 0 4 7 x x -- 15 8 0
HBP: Leighton Johnson
SB: Derrick Dominguez (2), Hector Cervantes Joseph Fuentes
LP: Dominguez (4innings, 7 K’s, 7 walks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.