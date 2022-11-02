Lady Antlers fall to Liberty Hill in bi-district action

JOHNSON CITY – The Lady Antlers volleyball team displayed its usual grit and determination against Liberty Hill when the two met in bi-district volleyball action Tuesday night at Eagles Gym, but in the end the Lady Panthers managed to scratch their way past Tivy in three sets.
Scores were 22-25, 14-25, 22-25 as the Lady Antlers finished the season 21-20. Tivy went 9-5 in District 26-5A matches, and had its three-match win streak snapped by the Lady Panthers (38-10) from District 25-5A.
Tivy did not hold advantage, lead-wise, until the third set although Liberty Hill had trouble shaking off the Lady Antlers before securing victory.
The first set was tied four times, the final at 21-21, and the Lady Panthers never held more than a four-point lead.
Early in the second set, Tivy suffered a string of hitting errors that allowed Liberty Hill to increase its 5-3 lead to 9-3 before Taylor Kubacak’s unplayable hit got Tivy within 9-4. Allie Finch and Grace Copeland then blocked a shot that complimented Emma Miller’s serving, and Tivy was within four points, 9-5. That gap, however, was as close as Tivy managed.
Stella Hendricks served Tivy to its first lead of the match, 2-1, in set three. Karlyn Dyal built upon that with a pair of points, highlighted by Copeland’s kill to pump up Tivy 5-2.
Dyal, who surpassed the 1,000 digs milestone during the match, served Tivy ahead 14-10 before Liberty Hill began finding open space for a number of kills that eventually eased the Panthers in front 15-14. Liberty Hill never gave up its lead, but Tivy did not go away easily after the Panthers’ run.
Judah Davis served things into a 20-20 deadlock while Finch and Hendricks blocked a shot that later cut Tivy’s deficit to 22-21.
For Finch and Miller, the season’s final match brought down the curtain on their Tivy volleyball careers. As the team’s lone seniors, it was hard fathoming the end.
“The memories made with all my teammates is something I will always remember,” said Finch who had two blocks in her finale.
“This team really loved each other and played hard for each other,” Miller said. Miller wound up with eight digs.
“Our two seniors really stepped up, and the entire team grew by leaps and bounds. We had a young group assuming more responsibilities in one of the toughest 5A districts in the state,” said Tivy had coach Stephanie Coates.
The breakdown of the roster after Finch and Miller had the Lady Antlers with six juniors, five sophomores, and two freshmen.
Juniors are Kubacak, Dyal, Hattie Ahrens, Hendricks, Copeland, and Ellie Harper. Sophomores are Reelyn Andreas, Maddy Fiedler, Davis, Katelyn Holland and Livy Bernhard. Leighton Hale and Adelyn Kincaid are freshmen.
Kubacak ended with 11 kills, nine digs, and one ace. Dyal finished with 12 digs, seven kills, and eight assists. Hendricks made four kills and five digs. Copeland had a single kill and one block. Fiedler assisted 15 times and posted six assists. Davis posted her two aces and had two digs. Andreas had one dig.
LADY ANTLERS BI-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Liberty Hill over Tivy 25-22, 25-14, 25-22
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 11, Karlyn Dyal 7, Stella Hendricks 4, Reelyn Andreas 3, Grace Copeland 1; Aces: Judah Davis 2, Kubacak 1, Dyal 1; Assists: - Maddy Fiedler 15, Dyal 8, Kubacak 4; Blocks: Allie Finch 2, Grace Copeland 1; Digs: Dyal 12, Kubacak 9, Emma Miller 8, Fiedler 6, Hendricks 5, Copeland 3, Davis 2, Andreas 1
