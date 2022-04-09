AUSTIN – The Our Lady of the Hills College Prep Lady Hawks finished second in the team standings and had the third best individual, while the lone golf Hawk fared well when rounds were completed at the Hyde Park Lake Cliff Golf Tournament held Monday in Austin.
Natalie Wagner scored an 88, two strokes off second and seven from first, as the Lady Hawks notched 407 as a team.
Elyse Houdeshell and Avery Morris carded 105’s for OLH and Alexis Peak shot 109.
Regents School won team honors with 381. Brentwood (424), Austin Hill (438), and Austin St, Michael’s (446) trailed OLH.
Evan Houdeshell was the only Hawk, going 74 for second best individual, and being just three shots off first place.
OLH will be in Waco for the TAPPS Class 3A State Golf Championships to be held May 2-3.
