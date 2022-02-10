Tivy Lady Antler soccer had a rough start to their week in back-to-back matches against Buda Johnson and New Braunfels Canyon.
The backends came as a result of the recent bad weather.
The Lady Antlers played against Buda Johnson at home Monday and Canyon in New Braunfels on Tuesday.
Against Johnson, Tivy lost 2-0 and only posted three shots on goal in the first half.
“We switched up our formation the second half and had many more attacking opportunities, but Johnson got through our defensive line and scored halfway through the second half,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia. “The only freshman on the team, Rowyn Bowlby, played well at the center mid-position, by stopping many of Johnson’s attacks."
At Canyon the Lady Antlers were dealt a 4-0 loss.
“The game started off rough, with Canyon scoring in the first two minutes of the game. They scored two more in the half, which ended 3-0,” Garcia said.
The Lady Antlers stepped up their game, and gained possession of the ball on the Cougars’ side of the field for most of the second half when Tivy managed six shots on goal.
Phaedra Bowlby was cited by Garcia for helping prevent Canyon’s offense from scoring by shutting down their left wing and by controlling the game through defense.
Despite some fine efforts by Tivy, the Cougars ended up scoring their last goal in the last two minutes.
The Lady Antlers will host Boerne Champion Friday night at Antler Field.
(0) comments
