Spikes turn in strong showing at home invitational

Peterson Middle School track and field athletes represented well at their own home meet held Wednesday, March 3.
Seventh graders won both divisions to highlight activities.
7th GIRLS
On the track the seventh Lady Spikes rang up 188 points to easily top second place Fredericksburg’s 157 while Wimberley Danforth had 128 and Boerne Voss 107.
The Lady Spikes had the following successes on the track: 2400 meters: Adelyn Kincaid 2nd, Ainsley Gilbreath 3rd, Raleigh Barney 5th; 800 meters: Presley Martin 1st, Ava Reves 3rd, Melina Campos 4th; 100 hurdles: Ava Lee Odonnell 3rd, Nevaeh Fabela 5th; 100 meters: Leighton Hale 2nd; 400: Barney 1st, Juliana Conreras 2nd, Gilbreath 6th; 300 hurdles: Isabella Wilson 2nd, Fabela 4th, Anna Canty 6th; 200: Belia Gomez 1st, Hale 3rd; 1600: Kincaid 1st, Gilbreath 2nd, Reyes 3rd.
Names of relay members were not made available, but finishes showed the 4x100 came in third, the 4x200 was second and the 4x400 as also second:
In field events six girls turned in the following performances: Shotput: Logan Pruitt 5th; Discus: Caitlin Taylor 4th, Pruitt 6th; Long Jump: Odonnell 6th; Triple Jump: Hale 3rd, Gilbreath 4th, Rowen Garcia 6th.
8th GIRLS
Points from the track came in: 2400: Abigail Anson 2nd, Evie Garrett 3rd, Samara Gehrels 6th; 800: Kyra Wheatfall 5th; 100 hurdles: Katelyn Holland 1st, Rowyn Bowlby 3rd; 100 meters: Avi Garcia 5th, Addy Garcia 6th; 400: Myah Rivera 6th; 300 hurdles: Bowlby 3rd, Holland 4th; 200: Leilani Dunn 4th; 1600: Abigail Anson 3rd.
Fourth place was earned by both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Field events showed up with: Shotput: Addy Garcia 6th; Discus: Dunn 6th; Pole Vault: Jasmine Lowry 3rd, Riley Dugosh 5th; Long Jump: Dunn 6th; Triple Jump: Wheatfall 4th.
Team scores went Fredericksburg 248, Danforth 129, Voss 121, HPMS 80.
7th BOYS
In the seventh boys’ division the Spikes generated 241 points to win over Fredericksburg (123) Voss (122) and Danforth (85).
Track points came from: 2400: Hunter Evans 1st, Jack Bowers 2nd, Jordan Rief 4th; 800: Tomas Arreola 1st, George Eastland 2nd, Angel Rangel 6th; 110 hurdles: Colin Rose 1st, Case Land 3rd; 100 meters: Anthony Falcon 2nd, Cameron Benner 4th; 400: Mikkel Pieler 1st, Christian Alvarado 3rd; 300 hurdles: Colin Rose 1st, Case Land 2nd, Jake Zirkel 3rd; 200: Mikkel Pieper 1st, Anthony Falcon 3rd; 1600: Hunter Evans 1st, Easton Brown 3rd, Sebastian Gonzalez 6th;
Peterson relays ran first in the 4x100 and 4x400 and was second with its 4x200.
The breakdown in field points showed: Shotput: Zair Zapata 4th, Alan Viera 6th; Discus: Colin Scherer 2nd; High Jump: Eastland 2nd, Land 5th, Davis Caraway 6th; Long Jump: Guy Flores 1st, Pieper 6th; Triple Jump: Flores 2nd.
8th BOYS
The eight Spikes finished second in team scores with 158 points to trail Voss’ 233, but be ahead of Fredericksburg’s 112 and Danforth’s 98.
Racing points were in the 2400: Everett Hale 3rd, Tim Tijerino 6th; 800: Carson Jones 2nd, Jose Carranza 4th; 110 hurdles: Domynik Vasquez 1st, Keaton Herman 3rd; 100 meters: Jaykwon Benson 2nd, Curtis Woods 6th; 400: Juan Lopez 1st, River Risinger 4th; 300 hurdles: Evan Peschel 4th, Keaton Herman 6th; 200: Juan Lopez 3rd, Benson 5th; 1600: Carranza 4th, Christian Garza 6th.
The 4x400 took first, the 4x200 was second, and the 4x100m was fourth.
Field events bringing in some points were: Shotput: Aiden Irvin 6th; Discus: Vasquez 3rd, Myles Jordan 5th; High Jump: Vasquez 3rd, Jordan 5th; Long Jump: Cade Jones 1st, Carson Jones 6th; Triple Jump: Cade Jones 1st, Jordan 6th.
All HPMS teams travel to Wimberley on Wednesday.
