Antler freshmen sweep Billies

Tivy freshmen won both games against Fredericksburg, with the ‘White’ team winning 28-6, and ‘Blue’ team winning 14-6.
Freshman White Team
White Team leaders offensively were Colin Rose throwing for two TDs and running for one, Guy Flores catching a touchdown and Davis Caraway rushing for a score.
Tomas Arreola caused one fumble and led team in tackles.
Freshmen Blue Team
For the Tivy Freshmen Blue Team, Alejandro Arreola was cited for playing outstanding on both offense and defense.
Defensive end Samuel Baker led the team in tackles and had two sacks.
The game in Fredericksburg was part of a three-week road schedule that includes Thursday’s game in Marble Falls and going to Liberty Hill to begin sub-varsity district action Thursday, Sep. 22.
Freshmen teams will be back at Antler Stadium on Thursday, Sep. 29 hosting Bastrop.
