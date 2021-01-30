Lady Antlers blast Seguin

Tivy broke into the District 26-5A soccer win column in a big way Friday by blanking Seguin, 6-0, at Antler Stadium.
Kenzie Caraway drove in three goals, Ashley Cale added two more, and Malia Kniffen netted one.
Assists came from Kniffen, Zoe Pelton, Kourtney Lutz, Dannie Marks, Delaney Engstrom and Carolyn Bond.
Megan Urbina had one save in goal to pocket the shutout.
The Lady Antlers (8-2-2, 1-1-1) have an away game on tap at Buda Johnson Friday, followed by a home match Tuesday, Feb. 9 against New Braunfels Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.