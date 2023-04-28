Lady Pirates' season ends in first round against Milano

KYLE – Center Point’s softball ended in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Thursday, April 27 when the Lady Pirates fell to the Milano Lady Eagles 4-1 at Kyle Lehman High School.
The Lady Pirates, third place out of District 28-2A, fell behind District 27-2A’s runnerup from the outset when Milano gained the lead 2-0 in the second inning. Milano was helped along by two Center Point errors.
Center Point committed another two miscues in the third, and a passed ball in the fifth resulted in Milano’s fourth unearned run of the game.
“We just couldn't make all of the plays,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
The Lady Pirates also had difficulty at the plate, based on just one hit in the bi-district tilt, that coming in the sixth when Destiny Johnson singled in Samantha Castaneda from third base.
“Our pitch selection at the plate limited our bats. We watched too many pitches,” King said.
The loss ended a stellar career for pitcher Kaylee Blackledge, who threw 80-percent strikes (70 K’s out of 88 pitches). Blackledge struckout 10 while walking none, and allowing three hits. The Texas Tech bound athlete finished the season with 294 strikeouts, and compiled over 900 after four years in a Center Point uniform.
Castaneda was on base three times when she was plunked by Milano pitching, Blackledge got on twice after being hit at the plate and Maria Diaz, Jasmine Pena, and Grace Geurin took blows to the body that resulted in being on base.
Center Point finished 15-14 for the year in its first season in the playoffs since 2021.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v MILANO
Bi-District at Kyle Lehman
Thursday, April 27
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 -- 1 1 8
MILANO -- 0 2 1 0 1 0 x -- 4 3 3
HBP: Samantha Castaneda (3), Kaylee Blackledge (2), Maria Diaz, Jasmine Pena, Grace Geurin
LP: Kaylee Blackledge (6 innings, 10 K’s, 3 hits, 0 walks, 0 earned runs)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.