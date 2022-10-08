Lady Spikes sweep Navarro

Teams from Geronimo Navarro were no match for Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball squads when the Lady Spikes took down the Panthers at all levels Thursday night.
Lady Spikes 8A
In road action, the Lady Spikes 8A team won in three sets, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21.
High point servers were Brooke Bailey (8), Charlotte Copeland (8), Savannah Dicicco (8), Lauren Holland (6), Abigail Smithson (5), Brynn Lidiak (4), Rylan Adams (2), Jilian Stebbins (2), and Lily Gonzalez (1).
Bailey aced six of her serves, Dicicco sailed over five aces, Copeland aced a trio, Smithson and Lidiak made two of their attempts aces, and Gonzalez aced her point.
Credited kills leaders were Stebbins throwing down six each, Adams and Copeland getting three apiece, and Smithson and Dicicco with one each.
Bailey left the match with eight assists and Smithson wound up with half that many.
Digs were divided between Lidiak having six, Holland with two, and one each from Smithson, Gonzalez and Copeland.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B squad were winners with set scores of 25-3 and 25-12.
Points served up were nine each by Lauren Cummings and Danica Blaker. Eme Evans pitched in seven points. Gracie Thomas added six. Karlynn Way tossed up three, Emmery Davila recorded two and Rhiley Miller finished with one.
HPMS registered 21 aces in the match, split between Blaker (9), Cummings (4), Evans (3), Way (3), and Davila (2).
Blaker, Evans, Way, Miller and Ava Dominguez all had two kills apiece.
Way posted four assists. AJ McDonald posted three, while Cummings put up two.
Two digs apiece resulted in saves for Cummings, McDonald and Lyla Earl. Single digs were provided by Way, Julia Veurink, and Davila.
Spikes 7A
Another dominant performance allowed the 7A Lady Spikes to record its win 25-20, 25-11.
Lani Kincaid (10), Brady Cooksey (8), Brenna Davila (8), Walker Richards (5), Campbell Neal (2), and Merrick Land (1) served points.
Kincaid aced half her serves. Cooksey aced three. Richards aced twice, while Davila, Neal and Sloan Hendricks all had single aces.
Kincaid was high in kills with five. Neal and Richards killed three shots apiece, while Cooksey and Hendricks laid down two each.
Kincaid, Neal, and Richards tri-shared digs with four apiece. Riley Russ contributed three. Two each came from Davila and Hendricks and Cooksey and Hailey Imel had one apiece.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B group also won in straight sets, 25-11, 25-16.
Natalie Garcia served nine points that included five aces and had three digs. Alivia Huffman also served nine points, had six aces, two kills, and a dig.
Leah Peschel aced three serves as part of her four points.
Sydney Harvey served for one point, with one ace and one kill. Byntlee Vasquez served one point, had one assist and one kill.
More factors involved in the win were Payton Lewis with four kills and one block, McKenna Lackey with one assist and one dig and Taylor Sanchez having two assists.
Next matches are Thursday when the eighth traves to Boerne North and the seventh hosts North.
